AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and the jingle of bells filled the air. Students dressed up as Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The premise was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was enhanced with different activities like flute making, matki decoration, clay modelling, etc. Branch Head of the school Jagjit Sekhon blessed all students on the auspicious day.

#Kharar