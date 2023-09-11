AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and the jingle of bells filled the air. Students dressed up as Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The premise was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was enhanced with different activities like flute making, matki decoration, clay modelling, etc. Branch Head of the school Jagjit Sekhon blessed all students on the auspicious day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed