AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The school organised an educational excursion to the Post Office for Class II. The students were received by the cheerful employees of the Post Office, Phase 1, Mohali. The students were taken to the stamp section. They were shown different stamps of India there. Then they were taken around to see how letters are collected, segregated, stamped and then stored in pigeon holes for the postmen to collect. They were given information about inland letters, envelopes, speed post and treasure locker also. Students were very excited when they posted their letters in the post box that they had written in class. The students enjoyed the educational trip. It gave them an insight into the very traditional but a vital means of communication. Branch head Sekhon, encouraged the students for these kind of educational tours which provide a practical perspective and make education more interesting and memorable.
