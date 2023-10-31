AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

A special assembly was conducted by the Iqbal House of the school on Dasehra. The school campus was decorated with bright colours related to the theme of the assembly, ‘Dashera’. The assembly started with a speech and followed by a poem by students. A beautiful enactment of a Ramayan scene and Vijyadashami dance was presented by students. A bhajan was sung by students. Branch Head Sekhon appreciated the whole assembly and gave a message to the students to imbibe the qualities of truth and honesty in their lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG