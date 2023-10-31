AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

A special assembly was conducted by the Iqbal House of the school on Dasehra. The school campus was decorated with bright colours related to the theme of the assembly, ‘Dashera’. The assembly started with a speech and followed by a poem by students. A beautiful enactment of a Ramayan scene and Vijyadashami dance was presented by students. A bhajan was sung by students. Branch Head Sekhon appreciated the whole assembly and gave a message to the students to imbibe the qualities of truth and honesty in their lives.

