AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The amalgamation of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the Class 2A’s assembly of the school was a thoughtful and inclusive approach to celebrate these two important festivals. Students recited Hindi and English poems giving the message ‘Harit Diwali-Swasth Diwali’. This was followed by a skit in which students emphasised on the need to celebrate a peaceful and green Diwali and to save Earth from excessive air and noise pollution. A dance performance that depicted the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya not only entertained the students but also educated them about the mythological aspects of the festival. The Branch Head emphasised on the importance of saying ‘No’ to crackers and urged the children to be sensitive to the environment.
