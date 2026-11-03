AKSIPS-41 boy Angadbir wins 6 medals in athletics

Angadbir Singh, a kindergarten student of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, has brought laurels to the institution by winning six medals in the Under-6 athletics category. His impressive tally includes one gold, four silver and one bronze medal. He won gold in the 30-metre race and silver in the relay race at the Chandigarh State Athletics Championship. He also secured two silver medals in relay events on National Sports Day at Panjab University, Chandigarh, besides winning silver in the bunny race and bronze in the hula hoop race at the school. The Principal, Director and staff congratulated Angadbir and his family on his achievement.

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