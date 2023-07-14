AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Little children of the school were exhilarated to explore the school as they went on a ‘school tour” under the supervision of their respective teachers and other staff. This was taken up since ‘My School” is the monthly theme. This instilled confidence and independence among them. The tiny tots visited the school Director’s room, Principal’s room, accounts office and reception area. Later, the curious minds admired the well-stocked library and the gizmo (computer) lab. They were at their best behaviour and greeted the staff. The visit to the medical room and the counsellor’s room was informative. The walk in the school playground gave them a fresh breath. The little ones had a fun-filled day visiting various places in the school.
