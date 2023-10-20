AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

A book fair was organised by the school in collaboration with Awesome Publishers. Various books of Class I to XII were displayed for sale for students. Many students and parents spent time in selecting books of their choice. They appreciated the efforts of the school and thanked the authorities for taking the initiative to inculcate reading habits in students.
