AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh, organises Roti Bank initiative

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a Roti Bank initiative near the PGI, Chandigarh, with an aim of serving the underprivileged and spreading the message of compassion and social responsibility. Students actively participated in the drive by distributing freshly prepared chapatis and achar to needy people in the vicinity of PGI. The activity helped students understand the value of empathy, sharing and community service while contributing positively to society.

