AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh, wins golden plaque in quiz competition, Sodashi 2.0 award

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Noida, under the Union Ministry of Tourism, launched the all India school-level quiz competition 2024 on ‘India tourism, hospitality, heritage and culture’. The school has received golden plaque as an award of appreciation.

On International Women’s Day, Principal Ritu Bali and Nidhi received an excellence award ( Sodashi 2.0) for their tireless work in the field of education by the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology.