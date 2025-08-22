DT
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 new student council sworn in

AKSIPS-41 new student council sworn in

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The new Student Council of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, was sworn in at an impressive Investiture ceremony conducted on the school premises. To inculcate the values of democracy among young students, nomination to the council was done through nomination and interview followed by elections where students from classes VI to XII cast their vote. The investiture ceremony featured the formal presentation of badges to the elected student leaders. This represented the trust and confidence placed in them by the school community. The newly elected student council members pledged to hold the values and principles of the school and fulfil their roles with responsibility and integrity. Jasnoor Singh and Simar Kaur from Class XII were nominated as the Head Boy and Head Girl. Daksh Kukreja and Kirti Mishra have been elected as the Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl, respectively. The ceremony also saw the swearing in of various other heads of cultural society, discipline, sports, grievance, electoral, health, besides house captains and vice-captains. The Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Schools, Jasdeep Kalra, congratulated the new student council members and urged them to discharge their duties honestly and with full dedication. He advised new members to work to the best of their ability and keep the flag of AKSIPS flying high.

