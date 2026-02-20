AKSIPS-41 observe National Deworming Day

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, observed National Deworming Day in collaboration with Government Medical College and Hospital. The initiative aimed at promoting better health and well-being among students by administering deworming tablets to all children from pre-primary to senior secondary classes. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from the school doctor, teachers, and staff members. Proper guidelines and safety protocols were followed throughout the process to ensure the well-being of every student. Addressing the importance of the initiative, Principal Ritu Bali stated, “Healthy children learn better,” emphasising that parasite-free children are essential for improved concentration, enhanced academic performance, and the overall growth of society.

