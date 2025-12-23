AKSIPS-41 organise Social Science activity

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an engaging Social Science activity on the topic "Bal Panchayat" for students of Class VI. During the activity, students actively participated by enacting the formation of a Bal panchayat, selecting representatives and discussing issues related to the society. The initiative successfully enhanced students' understanding of Social Science concepts while nurturing leadership qualities and a sense of responsibility.
