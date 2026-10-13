AKSIPS-41 pupils do school proud

Jasmine Kaur of Class III-A secured first position, while Harjot Singh of Class III-B won second position in the Naitik Shiksha Examination conducted by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle. In recognition of their contribution to value-based education, all the Punjabi teachers of the school were also honoured with appreciation mementoes. The school management congratulated the students and teachers on their commendable achievements and efforts to promote moral values and holistic education.

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