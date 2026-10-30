AKSIPS-41 pupils take part in Fit India Freedom Run

Students of Class VIII of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, participated in the 7th Fit India Freedom Run 2026 campaign. Around 54 students took part in the run held near Sector 42 Lake, Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and the importance of incorporating regular physical activity into daily life. The participation reflected the school's commitment to encouraging students to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle while fostering discipline, teamwork and a spirit of sportsmanship.

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