AKSIPS-41 pupils visit Mahindra Electric Vehicle showroom

Students of classes IX, X, and XI of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, visited the Mahindra Electric Vehicle (EV) showroom in Mohali for an educational and experiential trip focused on emerging automotive technologies. The visit aimed to provide students with exposure to the latest innovations in electric mobility. During the trip, students explored the features of cutting-edge EVs, understood the functioning of electric engines, and learnt about the future of sustainable transportation. This enriching experience was organised to foster scientific curiosity and awareness about green technology among students. The school appreciated Mahindra’s team for their insightful presentations.

