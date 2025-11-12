AKSIPS-41 skaters win medals in championships

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, gave remarkable performances in various roller skating championships held at the state and national levels. Harjaap Singh (Class III) and Garv Rai (Class IV) showcased exemplary skills and determination by winning multiple medals — gold, silver, and bronze — in different roller skating events conducted at various venues across the state and nation. Adhiraj Rai (Class I) and Kshitij Sharma (Class III) won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the Roller Skating Championship. Ankita (Class V) secured gold and silver medals in the Skating Competition held at Dhalpur, Punjab. The management, principal, and staff of the school congratulated the young champions for their commendable performances and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

Advertisement