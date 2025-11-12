DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 skaters win medals in championships

AKSIPS-41 skaters win medals in championships

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6911c81838e21 AKSIPS 41 Smart School Chandigarh
Advertisement

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, gave remarkable performances in various roller skating championships held at the state and national levels. Harjaap Singh (Class III) and Garv Rai (Class IV) showcased exemplary skills and determination by winning multiple medals — gold, silver, and bronze — in different roller skating events conducted at various venues across the state and nation. Adhiraj Rai (Class I) and Kshitij Sharma (Class III) won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the Roller Skating Championship. Ankita (Class V) secured gold and silver medals in the Skating Competition held at Dhalpur, Punjab. The management, principal, and staff of the school congratulated the young champions for their commendable performances and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts