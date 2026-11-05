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Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School celebrates victory, unity and sportsmanship

AKSIPS-41 Smart School celebrates victory, unity and sportsmanship

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The school hosted the AKSIPS Inter-Branch Volleyball Tournament 2026 for Under-17 boys. Teams from various AKSIPS branches showcased exceptional talent, teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship. The tournament promoted physical fitness, healthy competition and holistic development through sports. AKSIPS-41 secured first position, followed by AKSIPS-123 in second place and AKSIPS-45 in third. AKSIPS-65 received the consolation prize. The school management congratulated all participants and appreciated the efforts of the organisers and coaches. The event concluded on a spirited note, celebrating determination, teamwork and the true essence of sportsmanship.

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