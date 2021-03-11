AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

International Labour Day was celebrated to acknowledge the contribution of the support staff. A poster-making activity was organised for students of Class VII, to teach them the concept of dignity of labour. The students made beautiful posters which enlightened everyone about the contribution of work force to our society and how they are a key component of the growing economy. The other classes learnt about the role played by the helpers in the smooth functioning of our day-to-day life. Members of the Interact Club made Thank You cards and distributed them amongst the workers of the school. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra lauded the efforts of students.
