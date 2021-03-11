AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted to observe National Dengue Day. The theme of the assembly was 'Dengue is preventable'. Students were informed about the precautions to be taken against the disease. Later, the students and staff members took a pledge to eradicate dengue by maintaining hygiene not only in the school but also in the vicinity of their homes.
