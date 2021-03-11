AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Poster-making and slogan-writing activities on ‘Drug abuse’ were held by the AKSIPS-41 Legal Literacy Club and AKSIPS-41 Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Club. The aim of all these activities was to foster a positive environment among students that protects them against drug abuse. The students of Class IX and X made colourful posters on ‘Say no to drugs, yes to life’ along with contact details for registering complaints against drug abuse. The main focus of all these activities was to spread awareness regarding the negative impact of the drug abuse on physical and mental health of children and in society as well.
