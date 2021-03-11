AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school donated new sweaters to children living in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir under the “Children Friendship Campaign”. To strengthen the bond of friendship, the students also sent beautiful friendship cards and self-addressed envelopes to solicit a response. The generosity of the students was on full display as more than 200 sweaters were collected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...