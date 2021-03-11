AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated World Bicycle Day to raise awareness about cycling and its benefits. Riding a bicycle is a fun and low impact form of exercise for people of all ages. The students of Pre-Nursery to Class XII had fun riding bicycles with their friends and families. They participated in many cycling-related events like slow cycling competition and cycle race. Discussions were held on road safety of cyclists and the measures that can be taken to ensure more safety of those who are riding cycles on a busy roads. Discussions on how cycling can ensure a healthy lifestyle were also held.
