AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To commemorate India's 75th anniversary of India's Independence through a series of events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, the students of Class X of AKSIPS 41 Smart School participated in the activity to commemorate the National Handloom Day. The students made beautiful and colourful wall hangings. They also designed pictures and paintings on a piece of handloom cloth which were later on displayed in the school.
