AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Legal Literacy Club of the school organised an interactive session on ‘Cyber security’. The guest speaker was Shiv Kumar, representative of the State legal Service Authority. He informed the students about cyber frauds and cyber bullying and their right to privacy. He cautioned the students to beware of frauds and bullying incidents taking place everywhere. He also shared the procedure to lodge police complaints about such crimes in case they become a victim.
