AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The whole school was soaked in the spirit of patriotism with each child holding the Tiranga in accordance with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The school Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra hoisted the Tricolour with everyone singing the National Anthem. He urged the students to uphold the integrity and dignity of our country whose freedom was achieved by the sweat and blood of our freedom fighters. Ritu Bali, Principal of the school, congratulated the students on the occasion and advised them to take pride in being Indians. The whole school joined the celebrations on Google Meet. The highlight of the day was the Inter-House group song and dance competitions on the theme- Unity in Diversity'. Class VI students made beautiful cloth & jute bags using the waste material. A short video of National War Memorial was shown to the audience to pay homage to the brave martyrs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...