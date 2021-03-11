AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The whole school was soaked in the spirit of patriotism with each child holding the Tiranga in accordance with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The school Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra hoisted the Tricolour. He urged the students to uphold the integrity and dignity of our country whose freedom was won by the sweat and blood of our freedom fighters. Ritu Bali, Principal of the school, congratulated the students on the occasion and advised them to take pride in being Indians. The highlight of the day was the Inter-House group song and dance competitions on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity'. Class VI students made beautiful cloth and jute bags using the waste material.
