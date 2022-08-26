AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students paid tributes to mentor and founder of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Ajit Karam Singh through a week-long bonanza of activities. Taking forward the vision of the great educationist under the aegis of Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, and Principal Ritu Bali, the students enthusiastically displayed their eclectic acting, singing, dancing, oratory, artistic, technical and sporting skills through numerous competitions. The winners of various competitions were awarded medals and certificates. Shakespeare House lifted the winner trophy.