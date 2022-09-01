AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

National Sports Day was celebrated the school to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Students of pre-primary to Class IX participated in various events with great enthusiasm. A yogic, divine and splendid exercise with a lot many kriyas to salute the Sun God was performed by students. Friendly matches of volleyball (girls) and handball (boys) were organised for Class VI to IX. Various events like fun race, three-legged race, hurdle race, etc, were conducted. The winners of all the events were felicitated with medals and certificates by Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali.