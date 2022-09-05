AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony of the Interact Club of the school was organised recently. The event saw the coming together of eminent Rotarians who were accorded a warm welcome by the students. The programme began with the welcome song presented by the school choir. The newly elected members of the Interact Club were given collar and the collar pins by the President of Rotary Club Vinod Kapoor. The outgoing President of the Interact Club Master RohanSharma presented a PPT showcasing the achievements and numerous projects undertaken by the club in the session 2019-2020. Some of the activities undertaken during the year included visits to old age homes and orphanages, cleanliness drives and anti-cracker rally. Students of Class X and XI of the school presented a dance on the theme 'Humanity' . President of the Rotary Club, Vinod Kapoor in his address congratulated the new members and urged them to carry on the good work.