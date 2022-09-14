AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of Akshay Urja Diwas, the school’s Science Club held a poster-making activity under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The aim was to make children aware of the alternate sources of energy and the concept of green energy. They were shown how energy can be generated by using natural resources like hydroelectric power, solar energy, wind energy and biogas. It was an enriching and learning experience for the students. A talk on how to preserve natural sources of energy was delivered by the school Sci-Fi club in-charge Shilpi Mahajan.
