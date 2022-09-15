AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Blue Day. The colour blue symbolises trust, loyalty, wisdom, confidence, intelligence and truth. They recognised blue colour in clouds, water-droplets, spray painting etc. The students also sang 'blue-bird, blue-bird, way up high ' rhyme with musical instrument under the guidance of music teacher. The tiny tots performed on the song baby shark to complete the celebration.
