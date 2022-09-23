AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Under the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaign the students of Class III to V participated in an inter-house quiz competition on the topic ‘Balanced diet, malnutrition and health and hygiene’. It was held in two phases — first the preliminary round for screening and then the stage round for preliminary winners. Total eight teams went on stage. Every team had one member each from Class III, IV and V. There were four rounds in all. The quiz began with the direct question round. Then was the visual round, followed by ‘Guess me’ round. The quiz concluded with the rapid fire round. There were interesting questions related to the topic for the audience as well which kept them fully engaged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...