AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Under the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaign the students of Class III to V participated in an inter-house quiz competition on the topic ‘Balanced diet, malnutrition and health and hygiene’. It was held in two phases — first the preliminary round for screening and then the stage round for preliminary winners. Total eight teams went on stage. Every team had one member each from Class III, IV and V. There were four rounds in all. The quiz began with the direct question round. Then was the visual round, followed by ‘Guess me’ round. The quiz concluded with the rapid fire round. There were interesting questions related to the topic for the audience as well which kept them fully engaged.