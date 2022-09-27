AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

As a part of the fifth Poshan Maah, the school conducted a cluster-level ‘Toy Fair’. The theme of the fair was ‘Khelo aur Padho’, wherein children made indigenous toys like painted stones, chausar, dumroo, lattu, bhatukali, channapatna, gulel, etc. The best entry from the school was sent to the state-level ‘Indigenous Toy Fair’ at GGMSSS, Sector 18, Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia
All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...