AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

As a part of the fifth Poshan Maah, the school conducted a cluster-level ‘Toy Fair’. The theme of the fair was ‘Khelo aur Padho’, wherein children made indigenous toys like painted stones, chausar, dumroo, lattu, bhatukali, channapatna, gulel, etc. The best entry from the school was sent to the state-level ‘Indigenous Toy Fair’ at GGMSSS, Sector 18, Chandigarh.