AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of classes I to III of AKSIPS 41 Smart School participated in the Rashtriya Poshan Maah activity 'Amma Ki Rasoi', Every state has its unique recipes which are traditional and healthy to eat. This activity was organised to promote those regional cuisines that has nutritional value. The children shared their food items such as idli vada-sambar, dal-bati choorma, sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, dhokla etc. with their friends and relished the food of different states. The focus of this activity was to crate awareness of nutrition rich recipes from the different states that would be incorporated and extended to the children.