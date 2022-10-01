Students of Class V of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, donned their ‘chef caps’ to exhibit their culinary skills in the cooking without fire competition held on September 28 under the Poshan Maah campaign. Children participated with full zeal and enthusiasm as they doled out nutritious yet delectable delicacies. Dishes were judged on nutritional value, taste, neatness and presentation. The event not only provided a platform for the students to foster their creativity and decision-making skills, but also helped them explore their hidden talents and discover new areas of interest.
