AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Under the Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign, promoting fresh and nutritious food-eating habits, students of Class IV brought 'rainbow thalis' to the school. The thalis had food items which are good for heart. Students learnt that colours have an effect on their senses and also play an important role in the healhty working of our heart. The students were apprised of how various food items can make humans feel hungry, sad, happy, relaxed and energetic.