AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The kindergarten celebrated ‘Poshan Maah’ in a special assembly organised in school. Children recited rhymes on the theme of ‘Health like my colourful lunchbox’, ‘Colourful fruits’, ‘Tasty vegetables’, etc. Kids were encouraged to develop healthy eating habits. A weekly day-wise menu of healthy tiffin for school was also shared with the parents to ensure that the children take a balanced diet with the addition of millets in their meals.