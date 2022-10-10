AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Dasehra with zeal. They shared interesting facts about the festival with their friends and the message to adopt positive energy and destroy evils of anger, hatred, jealousy and greed from within them. They promised to root out demons of corruption, drugs, plastic and pollution from the society. Students of Class VI and VII staged Ramleela. Students of Class IV and V sang a beautiful bhajan, “Ram naam ke heere moti” to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. Tiny tots of KG sang a song “Ramji ki nikli swari” as the small procession of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman went around signifying Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after the victory. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, and Ritu Bali, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff.