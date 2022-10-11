AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

As part of the ongoing Wildlife Week Celebrations, students of classes I to V of the school visited Chhatbir Zoo. The tiny tots got a firsthand experience of seeing wildlife at close quarters. The activity, although enjoyable, filled the children with awe and amazement as they went about seeing wild animals. This activity was undertaken as a part of fun and learning for these little children with a message to acknowledge the role played by animals in maintaining equilibrium in the eco system. The children also took a pledge to safeguard various dying species of flora and fauna in our country.
