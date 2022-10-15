AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised on the school premises in collaboration with the Blood Bank, PGIMER, and Govt Multispecialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Parents, teachers, people from nearby area, guests and others came forward for the noble cause. There were many first-time donors, including alumni Jaskaran Singh and Ishmanpreet Singh. The camp was inaugurated by Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools Jasdeep Kalra. Healthy refreshments were served to the donors. Overall 50 units of blood was collected. The school appreciates and thanked all the donors. The school has decided to make this a biannual feature of the school calendar.