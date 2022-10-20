AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Around 100 students of Class IX and X went under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology, Agriculture, Health Sciences, Energy, Industries, Environment and Eco Systems. The students visited Jurassic Park, fun science gallery, cyber space gallery, sports gallery and virtual reality gallery and got related presentations. They also enjoyed watching a special show named ‘Wonders of the Universe’ in the dome-shaped theatre. The students were then served delicious food.