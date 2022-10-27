AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Diwali celebrations at the school began with a special assembly and Goddess Laxmi Puja. Various events and competitions were organised for the students of different classes. Class I, II and III participated in ‘thali’ decoration, paper diya and candle decoration and toran making, whereas Class IV and V in lantern, diwali hangings and rocket making. Students of Class VI, VII and VIII learnt dos and don’ts for Diwali celebration and reasons for celebrating Diwali. Class IX to XII participated in rangoli competition and notice board decoration. The school choir and dance group students were taken to the Old Age Home, Sector-15, Chandigarh. The students recited a wonderful poem and impressed the elderly people with their singing and dancing. As a token of love and kindness, the children offered sweets to all the inmates. School Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts of students and reminded them to have a safe and green Diwali.