AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Planet Pals AKSIPS-41 Smart School Eco and Swachh Bharat Club organised “Joy of Giving Day” on the school premises. The club in-charges distributed amla (school grown) to the parents of school students. The campaign was organised to make people aware of the herbal and medicinal importance of gooseberry, popularly known as amla, to enhance one’s immune system.
