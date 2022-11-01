In a gala event, the International Institute of Hotel Management, New Delhi, (IIHM) felicitated Sidhant Kalra, Administrator AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Parnika Kalra Associate Director AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Ritu Bali, Principal AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh and teachers Bhavna Sharma, Amit Kaur, Swarna, Dheeraj and Alka Kapoor with the award of "Teacher Par Excellence: Teachers' Day Award, 2022" for their outstanding contribution towards the goal " Education Never Stops" through innovative online teaching practices during the pandemic. Executive Director AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the efforts of the proud recipients of the award and urged them to continue with with their excellent work.