AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The members of Eco Club and Swachh Bharat Committee of AKSIPS 41 Smart School continued with its efforts to create awareness on planting medicinal plants at home. They organised a plantation activity, under which various herbal plants such as calotropis, aloe vera, gulakand, dalchini, ginger, etc, were added while expanding the school herbal garden.
