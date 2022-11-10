AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school in collaboration with Spic Macay organised a kathak workshop. Renowned kathak dancer Deepti Gupta taught interesting elements of kathak, like footwork, chakra rounds, handwork araal, facial expressions of the navras and vaatsalya ras through a beautiful dance piece of Kahna and Yashodha at the workshop to the students. She taught in a beautiful way by relating it to math and sports demonstrating interdisciplinary teaching. Students showed keen interest and learnt the basic steps with great enthusiasm. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, appreciated Deepti Gupta and Spic Macay and said such like workshops help in bringing the children closer to their rich cultural heritage and art forms motivating them to learn and promote these art forms further.