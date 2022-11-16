AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

On Children's Day, a special assembly was conducted for children with an endearing presentation by the teachers. The celebrations began with the morning prayer, followed by an inspiring speech in English and power -packed performances by the teachers which included poetry recitation, singing and dancing. Solo dance performances by teachers, Namrata and Dheeraj were the highlights of the day. The show was hosted by Surbhi and Shivani. Special food stalls were put up for the children by 'Commerce Connection' a company floated by the Commerce Department of the school. The tiny tots were dressed in casuals and brought delicious party tiffins which they shared with their classmates. School Director Jasdeep Kalra, addressed the children and shared a few words of wisdom. Friendly basketball and throw ball matches were organised between the students and the teachers to mark the occasion.