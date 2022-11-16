AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

An International Peace Poster Making Contest was held in the school wherein the talented artists from Classes VI to VIII expressed their creative vision about peace on the theme 'Lead with Compassion' through colourful posters. The competition was organised and sponsored by the Lions Club, Chandigarh. Principal Ritu Bali, applauded the efforts of children and appreciated the initiative of the organisers for their endeavour to inculcate the idea of peace and compassion among the youth through these ventures. The winners are Saanvi, Babanpreet Kaur, Jiya, Kritika, Yashita Bhardwaj.
