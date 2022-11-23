AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A swachh bharat awareness programme was conducted by Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Chandigarh, on the school premises. In the two-day event, a plethora of activities was conducted on 'swachhta'. As many as 120 students from classes VI-X participated in poster-making and essay writing competitions on 'swachhta'. A movie was also shown to the students on the above mentioned theme. Resource expert Shashi Kapoor made the students aware of various aspects of personal and community cleanliness and hygiene and motivated them to contribute towards Clean and Green India. Principal of Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Chandigarh, Sitesh Srivastava addressed the students and gave the prizes to the winners. Principal Ritu Bali extended her gratitude to one and all.