AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Around 160 students of classes IX and X visited the fun science gallery, cyber space gallery, sports gallery, virtual reality gallery and got related presentations. They also enjoyed watching a special show named 'Wonders of the Universe' in the dome-shaped theatre. The students were then served delicious food. Overall, it was an informative and enjoyable visit.
